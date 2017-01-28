Turkish Prime Minister Criticizes Trump’s Migration Policy

© REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez Brazil Stands With Mexico in Opposition to Trump's Border Wall

ANKARA (Sputnik) – Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim criticized on Saturday the migration policy of US President Donald Trump, who decided to build a fence on the border with Mexico in order to fight with illegal migration.

"You will build a wall, but a wall is not solution of the problem. The walls are being destroyed. The Berlin wall had been standing for many years and fell on one day because it is impossible to resists changes. It is necessary to capture these changes. It is impossible to solve regional issues sweeping them under the carpet," Yildirim said at a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

On Wednesday, Trump issued an executive order to begin the construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border, while on Friday he signed an order suspending the entry for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

Thousands of academics, including 11 Nobel Laureates, signed a petition against the suspension of entry to the United States of nationals from these seven states.