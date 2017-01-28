Trump in Phone Conversation With Abe Reaffirms Commitment to Japan's Security

© AFP 2016/ Yoshikazu TSUNO Japan to Strengthen Alliance With US, Establish Relations of Trust With Trump

MOSCOW (Sputnik)US President Donald Trump in a phone conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reinstated Washington's commitment to ensuring Japan's security and the two agreed to cooperate on North Korean nuclear threat response, the White House press office said Saturday in a statement.

"President Trump affirmed the ironclad US commitment to ensuring the security of Japan. The two leaders discussed the significance of Secretary of Defense [James] Mattis's upcoming visit to the region, including Japan. President Trump and Prime Minister Abe said they would consult and cooperate on the threat posed by North Korea," the statement read.

US President Donald Trump in a telephone conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe invited him to visit the White House on February 10, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Saturday.

"During call with Japanese Prime Minister Abe @POTUS invited him to a meeting at White House on February 10th," Spicer wrote on Twitter.

