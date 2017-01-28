US President Trump Holds First Official Phone Call With Russian President Putin

This call was highly anticipated not only in the US and Russia, but in other countries around the world as well, since President Trump's approach to Russia is very different from that of his predecessors.

Earlier today, President Trump called the President of Japan Shinzo Abe and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. He is scheduled to call France's President Francois Hollande and lastly, the Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull.

Tomorrow @POTUS will begin day w call w PM of Japan, Chancellor of Germany, President of Russia, President of France & end w PM of Australia — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) January 28, 2017

DETAILS TO FOLLOW