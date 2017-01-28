Register
15:50 GMT +328 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Petro Poroshenko pays working visit to Switzerland

    Likely Thaw in Russia-US Ties Prompts Kiev to Seek China's Help With Crimea

    © Photo: President of the Ukraine Press-Service
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 30 0 0

    This week, the Ukrainian government revealed that they are working on a policy document on Crimea's 'reintegration' into Ukraine, and would be discussing it with Kiev's partners abroad. Commenting on the plans, which in a bizarre twist may also involve China, political scientist Dmitri Zhuravlev said that they seem to be nothing but hot air.

    On Thursday, Vadim Chernysh, the head of Ukraine's Ministry of Temporarily Occupied Territories, told the Ukrainskaya Pravda newspaper that the cabinet of ministers is preparing an action plan for Crimea's 'reintegration' into Ukraine. Chernysh stressed that this document "will be discussed with the public and with our international partners," and that Kiev would need about a month to develop it.

    News of the draft document follows on intense Ukrainian political and media discussion about the possibility of China helping Kiev take Crimea back from Russia. Such discussions began last week, after Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Davos economic forum. Xi told Poroshenko that China would like to "play a constructive role in promoting a political resolution to the crisis" in Ukraine, which Ukrainian officials and pundits took to mean that Beijing would help Ukraine gain control over the Donbass and perhaps even Crimea.

    Russian officials soon responded to Kiev's lofty ambitions. On Thursday, Senator Alexei Pushkov tweeted that President Poroshenko "understands perfectly well that there will be no 'reintegration' of Crimea. This idea, and the odd appeal to the leader of China are needed for another reason: to create the myth that the subject is still relevant."

    International Court of Justice
    © Flickr/ MDV
    You're Out of Order! Why Kiev Has No Chance to Win Its ICJ Dispute With Moscow
    Crimean authorities organized a referendum on the peninsula's status in March 2014, a few weeks after the Euromaidan coup d'état in Kiev overthrew the country's previous government. With over 80% turnout, over 96% of the peninsula's residents voted to break off from Ukraine and rejoin Russia. Shortly thereafter, Crimea formally requested to join the Russian Federation. Moscow accepted. Kiev and many Western powers have refused to recognize the legitimacy of the referendum, and introduced sanctions against Moscow and beefed up the NATO presence on Russia's borders.

    Asked to comment on Kiev's recent diplomatic maneuvers, Dr. Dmitri Zhuravlev, director of director of the Institute of Regional Problems, told Radio Sputnik that Kiev has absolutely no hope of finding any assistance from Beijing on the Crimean issue.

    "Poroshenko's appeal to Xi Jinping for support on Crimea is in some sense just a fit of hysteria, because Poroshenko has very likely lost all hope of appealing to the United States on this issue," the political scientist said. "He does not expect to receive the kind of understanding from Donald Trump that he got from Barack Obama. Still, Poroshenko wants there to be some kind of counterweight to Russia. Whether China is willing to become a counterweight for Ukraine's confrontation with Russia is another question altogether."

    Ukrainian billionaire and sponsor Viktor Pinchuk (File)
    © AFP 2016/ Natalia SLIPCHUK
    Ukraine May Have a New President in Waiting, But He's Another Oligarch
    After all, Zhuravlev recalled, "China is a very pragmatic country. They act on the basis of their own interests. Beijing obviously doesn't have any great interest in seeing Crimea join Ukraine. Therefore, China will not comment on Poroshenko's statements; they can't even imagine responding to such statements. And if Poroshenko continues to insist, he will be told that China is 'focusing'" on the issue.

    As for Kiev's draft action plan to 'reintegrate' Crimea, Zhuravlev emphasized that this was too little more than empty rhetoric. "This isn't so much an initiative, as it is empty talk about 'how good it would be for Crimeans to become part of Ukraine'. Kiev's problem is that Crimea has already been part of Ukraine, and Crimeans have a very hard time separating such rhetoric from their memory of life in Ukraine. Crimea under Ukraine was treated like a stepchild. Kiev conducted itself poorly toward Crimea and its population ever since independence" in 1991.

    "I remember the period when Crimea was an autonomous republic – when authorities in Kiev only used the peninsula's economy, but did nothing to promote its development. I saw with my own eyes the condition of the sanatoria in Yalta. This is the kind of thing a piece of paper can't do anything about, because facts and personal experience are more important than any words," the analyst concluded.

    Related:

    Ukraine's Bid to Join NATO Snags on Trump's 'New Agenda'
    Victoria 'F*ck the EU' Nuland Leaves Her Post at the US State Department
    Ukraine Has Become a 'Weak Spot of Europe, Creating Trouble for Everyone'
    You're Out of Order! Why Kiev Has No Chance to Win Its ICJ Dispute With Moscow
    Ukraine May Have a New President in Waiting, But He's Another Oligarch
    Saudis Bow Out of Contract to Develop Ukraine's Grom-2 Missile System
    Possible Relief of US Anti-Russia Sanctions to Split West Over Ukraine
    Tags:
    geopolitics, analysis, commentary, meeting, Vadym Chernysh, Donald Trump, Petro Poroshenko, Xi Jinping, Crimea, Russia, China, United States, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Miss Universe Hopefuls Sport Stunning National Costumes in This Year's Pageant
    Miss Universe Hopefuls Sport Stunning National Costumes in This Year's Pageant
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok