Tokyo Reshuffles Diplomats Responsible for Relations With Russia

–

TOKYO (Sputnik)According to the ministry, Deputy Foreign Minster Takeo Akiba has been appointed for the position of government representative for Russian relations. He will have a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov in Moscow next week, where they are expected to discuss joint economic activity on the Southern Kuril Islands.

Japan's Ambassador to Russia Tikahito Harada was possibly removed from office because of strained relations with Morgulov, sources told Sputnik. Akiba, in turn, enjoys trust of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is aimed at promoting peace treaty negotiations between Russia and Japan.

On Thursday, reports emerged that Russia and Japan were considering a possibility to hold a meeting next week dedicated to the joint economic activities on Kurils.

In December, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Japan to meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The sides agreed to establish joint economic activities on the Southern Kurils in a bid to create a favorable atmosphere for talks on a peace treaty between the countries, which was not signed after the World War II.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!