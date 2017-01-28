Register
28 January 2017
    Sigmar Gabriel

    Anti-Russia Sanctions Could Be Lifted Once Minsk Deal Implemented - German FM

    Politics
    Topic:
    The EU Sanctions Spiral: Who Spins It and Who is Paying the Bill (6)
    616207

    Berlin and Paris reiterated that the implementation of the Minsk deal (which is Kiev's obligation) will pave the way for lifting sanctions against Russia.

    PARIS (Sputnik) — Anti-Russia sanctions could be lifted if the Minsk peace agreements are implemented, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Saturday after a meeting with his French counterpart Jean-Marc Ayrault.

    "Germany and France have a clear position on the sanctions… We want to see the Minsk agreements implemented and that's the only condition for the sanctions relief," Gabriel said.

    Ayrault noted that a long-lasting solution to the situation in Ukraine was needed.

    "I'm talking about the Minsk deal implementation, first and foremost, which should be realized as soon as possible. And it should be done in a productive and constructive dialogue with Russia, open and resolute. It is essential to avoid the Cold War logic," Ayrault said.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko examines a British-made Saxon armored personnel carrier with a Ukrainian weapon system while visiting a military base outside Kiev on April 4, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ GENYA SAVILOV
    Freudian Slip? Poroshenko Speaks of 'Temporary Ukrainian Occupation' in Donbass
    The Donbass conflict erupted in April 2014 as a local counter-reaction to the West-sponsored Maidan coup in Kiev that had toppled legitimate President Viktor Yanukovych in February. Residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions held independence referendums and proclaimed the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Kiev has since been conducting a military operation, encountering stiff local resistance.

    In February 2015, Kiev forces and Donbass independence supporters signed a peace agreement in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. The deal stipulates a full ceasefire, weapons withdrawal from the line of contact in Donbass, as well as constitutional reforms that would give a special status to the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Despite the agreement, the ceasefire regime is regularly violated, with both sides accusing each other of multiple breaches, undermining the terms of the accord.

    Topic:
    The EU Sanctions Spiral: Who Spins It and Who is Paying the Bill (6)

    Tags:
    Minsk agreements, sanctions, Ukrainian crisis, Jean-Marc Ayrault, Sigmar Gabriel, France, Germany, Ukraine, Donbass, Russia
      marcanhalt
      Every time this is reiterated, it makes Porky feel like a king. He may be one, but this game of chess will not go on forever, as there is a new player: Trump.
    • Reply
      anne00marie
      Russia, like Germany and France are guarentors to Minsk II. Just what part of the agreement states what Russia does or does not have to do. These politicians, if they are going to remark on something should actually bother reading the agreement.
    • Reply
      anne00mariein reply tomarcanhalt(Show commentHide comment)
      marcanhalt, I do not think President Trump has any interest in Ukraine, besides not wanting the American tax payer to pick up the bill.
    • Reply
      gavrilo
      Porkoshenko is really anxious to implement Minsk, many times he stated is his priority.
    • Reply
      marcanhaltin reply toanne00marie(Show commentHide comment)
      anne00marie, This is not a matter of Trump's interest in Ukraine, as it will be to show Porky that his playing one side against another, runs contrary to Trump's relationship to those involved with the Minsk Treaty. As a businessman, Trump expects you to be a man of your word. Too, there is the matter of any friendship between Trump, Merkel and Putin, as well as all those nasty sanctions filling up the room, which Trump views as being counterproductive.
    • Reply
      marcanhaltin reply togavrilo(Show commentHide comment)
      gavrilo, "Woulda. Coulda. Shoulda" Porky's top three advisors.
    Show new comments (0)

