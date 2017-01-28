Anti-Russia Sanctions Could Be Lifted Once Minsk Deal Implemented - German FM

PARIS (Sputnik) — Anti-Russia sanctions could be lifted if the Minsk peace agreements are implemented, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Saturday after a meeting with his French counterpart Jean-Marc Ayrault.
"Germany and France have a clear position on the sanctions… We want to see the Minsk agreements implemented and that's the only condition for the sanctions relief," Gabriel said.
Ayrault noted that a long-lasting solution to the situation in Ukraine was needed.
"I'm talking about the Minsk deal implementation, first and foremost, which should be realized as soon as possible. And it should be done in a productive and constructive dialogue with Russia, open and resolute. It is essential to avoid the Cold War logic," Ayrault said.
In February 2015, Kiev forces and Donbass independence supporters signed a peace agreement in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. The deal stipulates a full ceasefire, weapons withdrawal from the line of contact in Donbass, as well as constitutional reforms that would give a special status to the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Despite the agreement, the ceasefire regime is regularly violated, with both sides accusing each other of multiple breaches, undermining the terms of the accord.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Every time this is reiterated, it makes Porky feel like a king. He may be one, but this game of chess will not go on forever, as there is a new player: Trump. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Russia, like Germany and France are guarentors to Minsk II. Just what part of the agreement states what Russia does or does not have to do. These politicians, if they are going to remark on something should actually bother reading the agreement. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete marcanhalt, I do not think President Trump has any interest in Ukraine, besides not wanting the American tax payer to pick up the bill. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Porkoshenko is really anxious to implement Minsk, many times he stated is his priority. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete anne00marie, This is not a matter of Trump's interest in Ukraine, as it will be to show Porky that his playing one side against another, runs contrary to Trump's relationship to those involved with the Minsk Treaty. As a businessman, Trump expects you to be a man of your word. Too, there is the matter of any friendship between Trump, Merkel and Putin, as well as all those nasty sanctions filling up the room, which Trump views as being counterproductive. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete gavrilo, "Woulda. Coulda. Shoulda" Porky's top three advisors.
