Register
14:18 GMT +328 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A woman waves a Polish flag in front of the Jasna Gora monastery during the annual Polish motorcyclists pilgrimage to the country's greatest place of pilgrimage hosting the Black Madonna of Czestochowa in Czestochowa, Poland, on April 19, 2015

    'For Poland to Be Truly Independent, It Must Kick NATO Out' Ex-Lawmaker

    © AFP 2016/ BARTOSZ SIEDLIK
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 9030

    Earlier this month, media reported that Ukraine has absolutely no hope of being admitted into the North Atlantic Alliance anytime soon. Asked for comment, journalist and ex-Sejm lawmaker Mariusz Olszewski suggested that Warsaw should forget about Ukraine, and consider leaving the obsolete alliance itself.

    Earlier this week, it was reported that Kiev and NATO officials were putting the finishing touches on their so-called cooperation roadmap for 2017. Last week, Ukrainian lawmakers passed a law allowing foreign troops to conduct exercises on Ukrainian territory in 2017.

    However, despite the activity, experts are confident that Ukraine has absolutely no chance of joining the alliance anytime soon, given the perpetual instability rocking the country, and especially in light of President Donald Trump's commitment to trying to reduce tensions with Moscow.

    Speaking to Sputnik Poland about Kiev's efforts, former lawmaker and journalist Mariusz Olszewski noted that "for those looking at politics in a sober manner, Ukraine's membership in NATO has always been unrealistic." 

    A traditional wooden Matryoshka doll depicting President-elect Donald Trump is displayed at a shop in Kiev, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Sergei Chuzavkov
    Ukraine's Bid to Join NATO Snags on Trump's 'New Agenda'
    This was the case, according to the expert, because the US and Russia have an agreement ensuring Ukraine's sovereignty and security (the 1994 Budapest Memorandum) and the European powers never considered accepting a nuclear-armed ex-republic of the USSR into the alliance in the first place. Olszewski stressed that even today, in spite of all the changes that have taken place, "some agreements remain unchanged…because agreements between the major political partners must be respected."

    During his term in the Polish parliament between the late 1990s and the early 2000s, Olszewski consistently voiced his opposition to Poland's membership in the North Atlantic Alliance. Asked why he held this position, the politician told Sputnik that even then, he saw the alliance as a relic of a bygone era.

    "First of all, NATO was an organization designed to protect the Western world from what came after Yalta –from the so-called Communist Bloc. The situation changed in the early 1990s: the Soviet Union collapsed. New entities were formed that wanted to reach an agreement with the West. Therefore, NATO's mission – the one that was formed in the late 1940s, ceased to be relevant."

    American soldiers attend a official welcome ceremony for the US troops in Zagan, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Czarek Sokolowski
    American soldiers attend a official welcome ceremony for the US troops in Zagan, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

    At the same time, Olszewski noted, foreign powers have always been tempted to put military bases on Polish territory. "I recall that in the early 1990s, Poland advocated for the withdrawal of Soviet bases, a large number of which were located on its territory. These bases were dismantled. And today there is no basis for an independent and sovereign state to allow new foreign bases onto its territory or to enter into alliances that are archaic." The politician suggested that his country could do with at least "a few decades of an independent and sovereign existence." 

    Zapad-81 military exercise
    © Sputnik/ V. Kiselev
    Think Tanks Stage Massive Computer Simulation of War With Russia in Warsaw
    In this connection, Olszewski recalled listening a "very interesting interview" of Law and Justice party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski on the radio recently. "Strangely, neither the opposition nor the state media seemed to pay much attention to the interview. In it, Mr. Kaczynski said that he hopes that under Trump, this 'simply unbelievable interference in Polish internal affairs by the US' will cease."

    "Therefore," Olszewski stressed, "if we do not change the goals for which the NATO bloc was created – if we do not pay attention to new geopolitical realities, we will remain only a peripheral semi-colony on whom someone else's opinion is always imposed, and not just on issues of foreign policies, but, as Kaczynski said, in domestic policy as well."

    Asked why, in this case, Warsaw has been so active in pushing NATO to accept Ukraine into the alliance, the commentator said that unfortunately, his country's political leadership seems to suffer "suffer from semi-colonial myopia," and that "the Polish Foreign Ministry needs some very good glasses" which could provide it with basic reasoning faculties. 

    This picture taken on March 21, 2015 shows US troops from the 5th Battalion of the 7th Air Defense Regiment emplace a launching station of the Patriot air and missile defence system at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland
    © AFP 2016/ JANEK SKARZYNSKI
    This picture taken on March 21, 2015 shows US troops from the 5th Battalion of the 7th Air Defense Regiment emplace a launching station of the Patriot air and missile defence system at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland

    "This would help us define our own interests, as well as interests in the context of our neighbors," Olszewski noted. "Because the policy that we are pursuing now is doomed to failure, and we've always known this. Now this can even be seen with the naked eye, but still it isn't yet obvious to everyone."

    Fortunately, Olszewski noted that important and positive changes are already taking place, some of them even observable in the Zeitgeist. "Recently I was in a bookstore, and on the front shelf saw a book called '2017: War with Russia' by [British Army] General Richard Shirreff. I was pleased that the book had a sticker on it in large letters reading 'Discount: 30%'. I think this is a kind of analogy to what is happening in politics today. Some of the plans that were made were simply exaggerated; they are outdated. This book was supposed to be a bestseller, but instead now has to be sold off on a discount. A new situation has come about."

    US Army Truck Crashes in Poland
    tvn24
    US Army Truck Crashes in Poland, Spilling M-1 Abrams Tank Ammunition Over Road
    Furthermore, the journalist explained that "it's absolute nonsense that the election of Donald Trump in the US, or the elections set to take place in Europe, and which the liberal and military elites fear so much, will be President Putin's choice. If Putin wanted to interfere in the elections of any country, he would have to be some kind of superman." In actuality, Olszewski suggested, "what the liberal elites do not see is the completely new socio-political and economic situation in the world. Those proposals which had previously been offered to address social and economic challenges turned out to be irrelevant."

    Olszewski stressed that "the establishment, both in America and in Europe, has nothing to offer; that was shown by the elections in the US, and something we will soon witness in Europe. And all of this isn't Russian propaganda, as some would like to imagine it, because propaganda wasn't what created what is happening at the moment. Rather, it was the erroneous decisions that are imposed on sovereign nations and the people. Therefore, I think that we will now face new developments. It would be good if Poland found its own rightful place in all the negotiations that will be taking place in the coming years."

    Among these negotiations, the politician hopes, will be a discussion of Poland's place in NATO. "I think that today there are many responsible politicians thinking of a new construct. What can be proposed to NATO members and to the world? After all, the current policy conducted by the alliance under US leadership has failed. This failure is something that has been discussed by Mr. Trump, among others, and Americans recognized that he's correct."

    "At the moment, the establishment that lost the presidential election in the US is still convulsing in the streets of New York City, but this will soon peter out. In America too there are reasonable people who see that their interests have been trampled upon or pushed aside, with some bloated corporations from the military-industrial complex or the oil industry taking their place, bringing no benefit to ordinary people, but only to the owners of these corporations." Hopefully, Olszewski noted, this will soon change for the better.

    Related:

    Ukraine's Bid to Join NATO Snags on Trump's 'New Agenda'
    Ukraine Has Become a 'Weak Spot of Europe, Creating Trouble for Everyone'
    Europeans Concerned US Troops' Arrival in Poland Could Fuel Revanchism in Warsaw
    Ukraine May Have a New President in Waiting, But He's Another Oligarch
    About 7,500 Foreign Soldiers to Take Part in 2017 Drills in Ukraine
    Foreign Troops in Ukraine 'Risk Expanding Its Conflict Into Large-Scale War'
    Think Tanks Stage Massive Computer Simulation of War With Russia in Warsaw
    US Army Truck Crashes in Poland, Spilling M-1 Abrams Tank Ammunition Over Road
    Tags:
    expert analysis, political commentary, expert commentary, NATO membership, alliance, NATO, Mariusz Olszewski, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, United States, Europe, Russia, Ukraine, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Miss Universe Hopefuls Sport Stunning National Costumes in This Year's Pageant
    Miss Universe Hopefuls Sport Stunning National Costumes in This Year's Pageant
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok