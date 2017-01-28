'Wrong Time for Building Walls Between Nations' - Iran's Leader on Trump's Steps

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed concern over the latest orders of US President Donald Trump aimed at decreasing the flow of migrants into the country, saying that it is "wrong time for building walls."

"This is the wrong time for building walls between the nations, they forgot that many years ago the Berlin Wall fell. The walls should be removed if they separate nations," Rouhani said at a press conference, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

© AP Photo/ Guillermo Arias US, Mexico Agree to Work Out Differences on Border Wall

Thousands of academics, including 11 Nobel Laureates, signed a petition against the suspension of entry to the United States of nationals from these seven states.