'Wrong Time for Building Walls Between Nations' - Iran's Leader on Trump's Steps

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed concern over the latest orders of US President Donald Trump aimed at decreasing the flow of migrants into the country, saying that it is "wrong time for building walls."
"This is the wrong time for building walls between the nations, they forgot that many years ago the Berlin Wall fell. The walls should be removed if they separate nations," Rouhani said at a press conference, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.
Thousands of academics, including 11 Nobel Laureates, signed a petition against the suspension of entry to the United States of nationals from these seven states.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Did anyone ask for this guy's opinion? I know I didn't. And the last time I checked, Iran is a closed society surrounded by other closed societies. So, as I said, mind your own business. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Probably most retarded statement ever. Berlin wall was a division of one country. BORDERS are not the same because they are DIFFERENT countries. You cannot divide a nation by strengthening a border. Stupidity at its finest.
marcanhalt
Mensa