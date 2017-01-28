Putin, Nazarbayev Agree Astana Talks Give 'Serious Impetus' to Syrian Settlement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev for Astana's contribution to organizing Syrian settlement talks, the Kremlin's press service said Saturday.

"During today's phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev for the great contribution of the Kazakh partners to the organization and holding of an international meeting on Syria on January 23-24 in Astana. Both sides underlined that a serious impetus was given to the peace settlement of the Syrian conflict," the press service said in a statement.

© REUTERS/ Mukhtar Kholdorbekov Saudis Offered Me a Bribe to Abandon Syrian Government, MP Tells Sputnik al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in December that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and on readiness to start peace talks.