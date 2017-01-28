Moscow Not Planning Anyone Else Joining Putin-Trump Talks From Russian Side

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the White House, US Vice President Mike Pence will join the conversation.

"[It is] not planned," Peskov said when asked whether someone else would join the talks from the Russian side.

The talks between the Russian and US leaders are scheduled for 12 p.m. local time (17:00 GMT).

Ahead of the conversation with Putin, Trump will hold telephone talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, while the calls with French President Francois Hollande and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull are planned after the conversation with the Russian president.