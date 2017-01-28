Trump-Putin Talks Over Telephone Scheduled for 12 Noon on Saturday

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has been set for 12 noon on Saturday, the White House said in a press release.
At 12 pm, Trump "speaks with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin," the release stated on Friday night.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete See, Obama? That's how easy it is to not be a jerk. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I am so impressed with the decisive and coherent conclusions by the few, the free and the brave on here. They speak with such convictions about those who are not here to listen. WOW! I wish I could explain all of my welled up feelings for Obama and his intentions, and for Trump's as well. ACHOOOIE! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Putin should stick with filthy Chinese and Pakistani..as according to many Russian USA is a warmongering country..so they should not talk to USA.
jas
Even if Trump doesn't agree with me or whatever, at least he's being very prompt about contacting Russia. Obama was trying to start a war. There's no other explanation for his behavior.
marcanhalt
K.T