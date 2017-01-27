US House Speaker Says Anti-Russian Sanctions Should Stay in Place

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump should keep the sanctions against Russia imposed by the administration of former President Barack Obama, House Speaker Paul Ryan said in an interview on Friday.
"I think sanctions are overdue. Obama was late on putting them in place. I think they should stay," Ryan stated in the interview to Politico.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Paul Ryan is a Nuland Boy and should never have been elected. Him, McCain, Graham - all of the same calibre. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This proves Rino Ryan is a Liberal Democrat by his own words. I am confident Trump is keeping a close eye on his main 3 Rino warmonger enemies and they are McCain, Ryan and Graham Just like anne00marie stated. All 3 of them are liberal democrats. All three of these losers need to realize the president makes foreign policy, not them ! I can only hope all 3 of them are recalled and ousted ASAP as they are deliberately hindering Trumps progress. McCain is the most rotten of this bunch and many of your may not know of another one of his shenanigans so take a look.
anne00marie
Tim - USA
McCain: The Most Reprehensible of the Keating Five
www.phoenixnewtimes.com/news/mccain-the-most-reprehensible-of-the-keating-five-6431838