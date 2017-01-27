Register
23:08 GMT +327 January 2017
Live
    Search
    US border patrol vehicle rides along the fence at the US-Mexican border near Naco, Mexico, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2008

    US, Mexico Agree to Work Out Differences on Border Wall

    © AP Photo/ Guillermo Arias
    Politics
    Get short URL
    210621

    A joint statement issued by the White House reads that the United States and Mexico will work on their clear differences regarding the payment for the wall on the joint border.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States and Mexico will work on their clear differences regarding the payment for the wall on the joint border, the two countries said in a joint statement issued by the White House on Friday.

    "With respect to payment for the border wall, both presidents recognize their clear and very public differences of positions on this issue but have agreed to work these differences out as part of a comprehensive discussion on all aspects of the bilateral relationship," the statement said.

    Related:

    Trump Wants 20% Import Tax to Pay for Wall With Mexico
    US Border Patrol Chief Resigns After US-Mexico Wall Construction Order - Reports
    Mexican President Cancels Meeting With Trump in US Amid Wall Dispute
    May Should Oppose Trump's Ideas of Muslim Ban, Border Wall During Friday Meeting
    Tags:
    wall, border, Mexico, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      American Socialist
      how about spending that money on helping Americans? stop the xenophobic blame game. if America didn't force regime change, rape Latin America for it's resources, unfair trade agreements, laundering drug money, and drug running which resulted in large Drug Cartels, the socio-economic refugees would not be created.

      Americans think refugees are lazy and here to steal from Americans. Refugees don't want to leave their families, leave their culture, leave their homeland, trek thousands of miles, risking life and limb to work at sweat shops as slave labor or the treacherous work as farm hands. That's if they make it past the gauntlet of motion detectors, drones, border patrol and vigilante groups. When refugees make this kind of decision, there's usually no other option. And if any of you were in their position, you'd do the same.

      "Treat others like how you'd want to be treated."
    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      So it is NOT the wall that is the question, but how do we (Mexico) pay for it? "How do you want to pay for it, Nieto?" "Well, we would like to amortize it over 20 years?" You have been taking advantage of the lack of it for longer than that." Well, si, but we were so desperate..." "Desperate enough to bring in drugs, human trafficking as far away as China, selling your daughters into prostitution in LA, Chicago and New York?" "Si, si, senor..." "And what about all those tunnels you have been building under the Arizona desert that are now caving in?" "Well, what do you suggest, senor Trump?" "How about Payment on Demand when the wall is done?" "Okay, I will see what I can do about that..."
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok