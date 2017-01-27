US, Mexico Agree to Work Out Differences on Border Wall

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States and Mexico will work on their clear differences regarding the payment for the wall on the joint border, the two countries said in a joint statement issued by the White House on Friday.
"With respect to payment for the border wall, both presidents recognize their clear and very public differences of positions on this issue but have agreed to work these differences out as part of a comprehensive discussion on all aspects of the bilateral relationship," the statement said.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete how about spending that money on helping Americans? stop the xenophobic blame game. if America didn't force regime change, rape Latin America for it's resources, unfair trade agreements, laundering drug money, and drug running which resulted in large Drug Cartels, the socio-economic refugees would not be created. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete So it is NOT the wall that is the question, but how do we (Mexico) pay for it? "How do you want to pay for it, Nieto?" "Well, we would like to amortize it over 20 years?" You have been taking advantage of the lack of it for longer than that." Well, si, but we were so desperate..." "Desperate enough to bring in drugs, human trafficking as far away as China, selling your daughters into prostitution in LA, Chicago and New York?" "Si, si, senor..." "And what about all those tunnels you have been building under the Arizona desert that are now caving in?" "Well, what do you suggest, senor Trump?" "How about Payment on Demand when the wall is done?" "Okay, I will see what I can do about that..."
American Socialist
Americans think refugees are lazy and here to steal from Americans. Refugees don't want to leave their families, leave their culture, leave their homeland, trek thousands of miles, risking life and limb to work at sweat shops as slave labor or the treacherous work as farm hands. That's if they make it past the gauntlet of motion detectors, drones, border patrol and vigilante groups. When refugees make this kind of decision, there's usually no other option. And if any of you were in their position, you'd do the same.
"Treat others like how you'd want to be treated."
