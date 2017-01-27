Syrian Opposition to Set Up Working Groups on Constitution, Geneva Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Representatives of the Syrian opposition proposed at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday to set up working groups on constitutional issues and forming a unified opposition delegation at upcoming Geneva talks, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting in Moscow brought together 11 representatives of different Syrian opposition groups, including the Moscow, Cairo, Hmeimim groups, the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the Movement of the Pluralistic Society.

"The Syrians voiced plans to set up working groups on constitutional issues and on forming a unified opposition delegation at the upcoming round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva under UN aegis," the ministry said in a statement.