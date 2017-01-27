Register
20:06 GMT +327 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Locals perform a dragon dance during a celebration event ahead of China's Spring Festival, in Chenzhou, Hunan province, China, January 21, 2017. Picture taken January 21, 2017

    America in Full Retreat? How Trump's Exit From TPP May Bolster China's Advance

    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Politics
    Get short URL
    132020

    US President Trump's decision to quit the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade agreement has prompted a heated debate. While advocates of the deal argue that America's withdrawal from the TPP has directly played into the hands of China, their opponents say the US president has taken a step in the right direction.

    America's withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership will cause no harm to the US economy as long as Donald Trump is in control of American trade policies, Eurasian Business Coalition Vice President Ralph Winnie told RIA Novosti.

    "I don't think that the US withdrawal from the TPP will have a negative impact on the US while Trump is in control, and involved in the process," Winnie said.

    US Senator John McCain attends a news conference at the Benjamin Franklin Library in Mexico City, Mexico December 20, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Henry Romero
    McCain Warns Trump: US Exit From TPP Puts China in Asia’s Economic Driver Seat
    According to Winnie, it guarantees that Trump and US CEOs would work together to create new jobs for the Americans.

    He has called attention to the fact that earlier this week Trump pledged to cut taxes and regulations "massively" to create more jobs in the US.

    "We are going to be cutting taxes massively both for the middle class and for companies —and that's massively," Trump said as quoted by Politico.com.

    "We think we can try to cut regulations by 75% — maybe more," the US President added.

    Winnie expressed doubts that the TPP could have helped the new US administration to breathe new life into the American economy. The US will now seek to strike bilateral trade deals with other nations, according to the expert. He underscored that the US president is likely to give priority to individual agreements over multilateral global treaties.

    However, Andrei Ostrovsky, Deputy Director of the Institute of the Far East, Russian Academy of Sciences, suggested that Trump's decision to rip up the TPP has untied China's hands in the Asia Pacific region.

    "Trump's decision [to withdraw from TPP] will allow China to bolster its trade and economic expansion in Southeast Asia," Ostrovsky said at the Rossiya Segodnya press conference.

    TPP
    © Fotolia/ Yuge17
    Trump Team Confident US Can Replace TPP With Bilateral Trade Deals
    The Russian academic assumed that without the involvement of the US, the TPP will simply lose its raison d'etre. However, he noted that Australia is still trying to save the deal.

    In any event, China is likely to become the main beneficiary of the new administration's move, Ostrovsky highlighted.

    It appears that US Senator John McCain shares a similar stance. According to the American senator, the US' retreat from the TPP has put China in Asia's economic driver seat.

    "My concern is that we consign the Asia-Pacific region to China. They have now a very significant economic role, where 60 percent of the world's economy is in the Asia-Pacific region, and we are stepping back," McCain said in an interview with CBS.

    Michael McFaul, former US Ambassador to Russia, echoes McCain.

    ​"By withdrawing from TPP today, Trump — "the dealmaker " — just handed China a giant victory. For free," McFaul tweeted Monday.

    Billionaire financier George Soros
    © AP Photo/ Kin Cheung
    Trump Foiled Soros' Master Plan to Impose New World Order - Hedge Fund Manager
    The TPP's proponents argue that the Obama administration's initiative would have enabled Washington to gain the upper hand over China in the Asia Pacific region.

    For their part, critics of the deal draw attention to the potential harm the TPP could have inflicted on US workers.

    Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders warned that "TPP will allow corporations to outsource even more jobs overseas." He also stressed that the "US sovereignty will be undermined by giving corporations the right to challenge [US] laws before international tribunals."

    Farm activist Ethan Abbott walks with his alpaca during a protest of the TPP (Trans-Pacific Partnership) held outside the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative in Washington, November 16, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Farm activist Ethan Abbott walks with his alpaca during a protest of the TPP (Trans-Pacific Partnership) held outside the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative in Washington, November 16, 2015

    In all respects the TPP was "a bad deal," Jean Blaylock, policy officer at Global Justice Now told Sputnik earlier this week.

    "TPP was a bad deal that would have pushed a corporate deregulatory agenda in all the countries involved, not just the US. However, without a commitment to a fair trade policy that supports decent jobs, wages and public services, protects the environment, climate and health, and is developed democratically and transparently, we will just get more and more toxic trade deals," Blaylock pointed out.

    However, some analysts believe that the project was doomed from the very beginning.

    According to the Guardian columnist Owen Jones, the deal was "dead" even before Trump ripped it up.

    "Can everyone stop saying Donald Trump killed off the Trans-Pacific Partnership? He didn't. It was already dead. Thanks to pressure from ordinary Americans — yes, it really does work — TPP already lay without a pulse on the floor of Congress," Jones pointed out.

    US President Donald Trump (C) waits at his desk before signing confirmations for James Mattis as US Secretary of Defense and John Kelly as US Secretary of Homeland Security, as Vice President Mike Pence (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R) look on, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, January 20, 2017
    © AFP 2016/ JIM WATSON
    After TPP Trump Will Broker New Trade Deals That Favor US Giants - Campaigners
    Responding to those who claim that Trump's move has played into China's hands retired Brown University Assistant Economics Professor Barry Friedman noted that abolishing the TPP would not prevent Washington from striking new trade deals with Asian Pacific nations.

    "I don't think it's a big worry that China will 'swoop in' to gain agreements with these countries that will harm US exports — [but] there is plenty of competition against China to maintain their separate identities and to sell similar products outside the region," Friedman told Sputnik, stressing that just like Trump Asian nations put their own national interests first.

    On Monday Trump announced that the US was exiting the Trans Pacific Partnership trade deal that his predecessor Barack Obama had negotiated with 11 other nations.

    Related:

    Australia to Carry On Work With TPP Nations Despite US Withdrawal
    New Zealand Sees Value in TPP Despite US Withdrawal From Deal - Trade Minister
    Trump Says US to Negotiate Bilateral Trade Deals After Exit From TPP
    Why Trump Snubbing TPP Will Benefit States Supposed to Profit From Deal the Most
    IMF Calls for Closer Trade Integration Amid US Withdrawal From TPP
    Tags:
    US foreign policy, economy, trade, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump, Michael McFaul, John McCain, Barack Obama, Asia-Pacific, China, United States, Russia, Southeast Asia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok