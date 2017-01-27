Register
17:05 GMT +327 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Italian Parliament Building

    Italy's Proportional Voting Leaves No Alternative to PD-FI Coalition - Senator

    © Flickr/ Doug
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 2902

    The proportional representation system under the Italicum law partially upheld by the Constitutional Court deprives citizens of the right to directly determine the future government making its fate dependent on talks between old rivals - the Democratic Party and Forza Italia, a member of the Italian Senate's Constitutional Affairs Committee said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Wednesday, Italy's highest court partially upheld the so-called 2016 Italicum law entrenching two different types of proportional representation systems in the lower and upper house of the local parliament — a proportional representation with an express majority correction at the Chamber of Deputies, meaning that any party or coalition that gets at least 40 percent of the vote can count on 55 percent, or 340 out of 630 seats, and a simple proportional representation in the Senate, which pose risks of deadlock due to probable different majorities controlling the two chambers.

    "This is a system that doesn't allow the citizens to choose directly, with their vote, the kind of government they want, but instead, the forming of a new government is dependent on the talks between political parties, after the vote…. Leaving things as they are and voting under this system (maybe duly adjusted where necessary) suits many people…. A large coalition government (i.e. an alliance between old enemies, PD and FI) is likely to be Italy's political fate for many years," Alessandro Maran, a PD member, said.

    A majoritarian system, according to the politician, is unlikely to take shape before the next elections due to the complicated legislation procedure.

    Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi announces his resignation during a press conference at the Palazzo Chigi following the results of the vote for a referendum on constitutional reforms, on December 5, 2016 in Rome.
    © AP Photo/ Andreas SOLARO/AFP
    Italian President Accepts Prime Minister Renzi's Resignation
    The Italicum law entered into force on July 1, 2016 and was then challenged in court. The reform was primarily aimed at providing more political stability in the country by granting an automatic majority to the leading party in the parliament's lower house. The law was adopted under the assumption that a reform of the Senate, drastically reducing its powers, would follow, but the December 4 constitutional referendum failed, leaving Italy's political system in a deadlock.

    Italy was due to hold elections in 2018, however, on December 6, Italian Interior Minister Angelino Alfano said that the country could hold snap parliamentary elections as early as February 2017, following the resignation of the country's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi who staked his political future on Senate's reform approval.

    Related:

    Italy's Berlusconi Faces New Charges of Witness Tampering in 'Ruby' Case
    Italian Constitutional Court Rules Electoral Law Partially Unconstitutional
    Central Italy Avalanche Death Toll Up to 21, Eight Still Missing
    Tags:
    Forza Italia party, Alessandro Maran, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Apples or Genetically Modified Oranges
    Apples and Genetically Modified Oranges
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok