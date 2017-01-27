French Presidential Candidate Hamon Calls for Resolute Approach to Russia

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Benoit Hamon, a former education minister and presidential candidate who won the first round of the French Socialist party’s primaries, called Friday for a more resolute policy towards Russia.

"This is the kind of attitude and indulgence towards [Russian President] Vladimir Putin which I do not understand," Hamon told the RTL radio, calling the Russian foreign policy "aggressive imperialism" towards which one should be absolutely resolute.

The first round of the French presidential elections will take place on April 23. The second round of the vote will be held on May 7, should no candidate win majority.

Since 2014, relations between Russia and the European Union deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Brussels, Washington and their allies have introduced several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions since Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 and over Moscow's alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.

Russia has repeatedly refuted the allegations of involvement, warning that the Western sanctions are counterproductive and undermine global stability.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!