French President Hollande Calls Trump Administration a 'Challenge' for Europe

"Let's speak very frankly, there are challenges, there are the challenges the US administration poses to our trade rules, as well as to our ability to resolve conflicts around the world," AFP news agency cited Hollande talking about the US threats to abandon free trade.
The politicians also spoke about the growing internal and external threats, including the rise of populism across Europe.
"What threatens Europe doesn't only come from outside. It is also from inside. This means the rise of extremists who use external factors to cause disruption internally," Hollande said.
Trump was officially inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, January 20, after he beat his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete All pricks of Europe are kindly requested to move over. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete When the US is no longer a member of NATO or the UN, and no longer a participant in any foreign trade agreements, then EU countries will be free to do as they please, and have only themselves to rely on and complaint to.
Athanasios
FightForTruth