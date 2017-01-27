French President Hollande Calls Trump Administration a 'Challenge' for Europe

"Let's speak very frankly, there are challenges, there are the challenges the US administration poses to our trade rules, as well as to our ability to resolve conflicts around the world," AFP news agency cited Hollande talking about the US threats to abandon free trade.

The politicians also spoke about the growing internal and external threats, including the rise of populism across Europe.

"What threatens Europe doesn't only come from outside. It is also from inside. This means the rise of extremists who use external factors to cause disruption internally," Hollande said.

In December, President Francois Hollande revealed that he would not seek re-election, following the news that his presidency has the lowest popularity ratings of the Fifth Republic. This makes Hollande the first president not to seek re-election for over 50 years.

Trump was officially inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, January 20, after he beat his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.