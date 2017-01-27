Armenia Hopes for Military Cooperation With US Under Trump Administration

YEREVAN (Sputnik) — Yerevan hopes to continue military cooperation with the United States during the presidency of Donald Trump, Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan said Friday.

"The Armenian side hopes that despite the change of the US administration, the US-Armenian cooperation in the military area will continue," Sargsyan said at a press conference.

The cooperation concerns different spheres, including medical military education, training, sergeants courses, Sargsyan noted, adding that the country formed its "peacekeeping potential" as a result of cooperation with the United States.

Armenia is currently engaged in the NATO peacekeeping missions in Kosovo and Afghanistan.

© AP Photo/ Mkhitar Khachatryan, Photolure Armenian Military Police to Receive Training in NATO Structures

Sargsyan also stated that the agreement on supplying Russian weapons to Armenia is being implemented on schedule.

"All I can say is that part [of the purchased weapons] has already been transferred to the Armenian Armed forces. The rest is going on schedule, and we are consistent in receiving as soon as possible the weapons that will increase the efficiency of our army," Sargsyan said during a press conference.

The minister added that he could not elaborate on details due to the confidential nature of the information linked to supplies of weapons that had been purchased with the Russian $200-million loan.

The minister added that Yerevan would cooperate with Moscow to continue the program, underlining that the full reinforcement of the army requires active work with Russia and other partners, as well as cooperation within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

In 2015, Russia and Armenia signed an agreement on a $200-million credit line for 10 years financing the purchase of military products. As part of the program Armenia purchases Russian Smerch multiple rocket launcher systems, Igla-S man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems, RPG-26 anti-tank guided missile launchers, Tigr armored cars, communication and engineering equipment.