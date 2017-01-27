Register
27 January 2017
    Participants of Syria peace talks attend a meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan January 23, 2017.

    Astana Talks Contributed to Significant Intra-Syria Settlement Progress

    © REUTERS/ Mukhtar Kholdorbekov
    UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura's spokeswoman Yara Sharif said that Astana talks have provided a remarkable contribution for the exerted efforts to push for peace in Syria.

    GENEVA (Sputnik) — The recent negotiations between Damascus and the Syrian opposition held in Astana constituted a significant contribution to the progress of the intra-Syria settlement, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura's spokeswoman Yara Sharif said Friday.

    "Astana talks have provided a remarkable contribution for the exerted efforts to push for peace in Syria," Sharif said.

    De Mistura's spokeswoman reminded that the Astana negotiations had resulted in three main results, namely a dialogue between Damascus and the opposition, in creation of a mechanism to monitor the ceasefire and a joint statement made by Russia, Turkey and Iran that strengthens the ceasefire in the crisis-torn Syria.

    UN envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura arrives to attend the first session of Syria peace talks at Astana's Rixos President Hotel on January 23, 2017.
    © AFP 2016/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
    UN Urges Arab States to Engage in Syria Crisis Talks - Special Envoy
    Yara Sharif also stated that the United Nations is ready to contribute to the development and work of the trilateral Russia-Iran-Turkey mechanism to monitor the ceasefire in Syria agreed at the Astana talks on the Syrian crisis settlement.

    "The UN stands ready to assist the parties to the trilateral mechanism in further development if needed and ensuring and strengthening of the ceasefire's quality," Sharif said.

    De Mistura's spokeswoman stressed that the comprehensive ceasefire in Syria is pivotal for reaching a political solution "which is the only path of achieving peace" in the country.

