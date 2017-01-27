Kremlin Says Unaware of Trump Administration's Possible Plans to Ease Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Kremlin is unaware of possible plans of the administration of the new US president, Donald Trump, to ease anti-Russian sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

According to Politico reporter Susan Glasser, the Trump administration is drafting a decree to ease anti-Russian sanctions.

"No, I do not know anything about it. As far as I understand, the information is impersonal, I do not know to which extent it is true," Peskov told reporters.