Russia Not Trying to Force Basic Law, Crisis Settlement Terms on Syrians

Zakharova reiterated that the draft Constitution is an attempt to bring together the approaches of the Arab republic's government and opposition.

The work on the Syrian Constitution must not become an "arena for meaningleass rhetoric and demonstration of ambitions," Zakharova stressed.

Representatives of the Syrian armed groups at Astana talks purposefully refused to look into the proposals on constitutional change that were presented to them by the Russian delegation, insisting on the need to establish a lasting ceasefire prior to discussing political transition, adviser to the opposition delegation in Astana Yahya Aridi told Sputnik Thursday.

"We positively disagree with such assessments, which are inaccurate and are distorting the reality. Russia is not trying to force either [crisis] settlement terms or the basic law of teh country on Syrians," Zakharova said.

