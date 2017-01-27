Trump Risks Handing Over Asian Economic Leadership to China - OBA Chief

"We hope the president looks at the data on trade and doesn't simply turn over the Pacific Rim economy to China for leadership," Deckert said on Thursday.
On Monday, Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the TPP trade deal in line with his repeated campaign promise to do so.
"According to the American Chamber of Commerce, 59 percent of global middle-class consumer spending will be in Asia — our workers should be serving those markets and this action sets us back," Deckart stated.
Trump said during the annual Congressional Republicans' policy retreat in Philadelphia also on Thursday that his administration would negotiate bilateral deals with different countries.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete They MUST be kidding. Or full of themselves. U.S LOST that LONG , LONG AGO. Maybe they forgot history. NOT wars. Some recent too. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete A real nonsense article...China has held leadership over the Pacific Rim economies for years now....And Not just pacific rims countries, practically the whole world!
cast235
China DO have that already. BASES don't give that.
And the one they seeking on board is NOT China. But RUSSIA>
topolcats
Ryan Deckert is a dunce and fabricator!