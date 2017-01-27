Register
07:58 GMT +327 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Copy of the local Chinese magazine Global People with a cover story that translates to Why did Trump win at a news stand in Shanghai. (File)

    Trump Risks Handing Over Asian Economic Leadership to China - OBA Chief

    © AFP 2016/ Johannes EISELE
    Politics
    Get short URL
    27610

    Oregon Business Association President Ryan Deckert claims that Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement will give China leadership over the Pacific Rim economies.

    This photo taken on May 10, 2016 shows crew members of China's South Sea Fleet taking part in a logistics supply drill near the James Shoal area on South China Sea
    © AFP 2016/ STR
    South China Sea Dispute Could Result in 'Broader Bilateral Talks and Access to Markets' Under Trump
    PORTLAND (Sputnik), David Burghardt — President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade agreement will give China leadership over the Pacific Rim economies, Oregon Business Association (OBA) President Ryan Deckert told Sputnik.

    "We hope the president looks at the data on trade and doesn't simply turn over the Pacific Rim economy to China for leadership," Deckert said on Thursday.

    On Monday, Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the TPP trade deal in line with his repeated campaign promise to do so.

    "According to the American Chamber of Commerce, 59 percent of global middle-class consumer spending will be in Asia — our workers should be serving those markets and this action sets us back," Deckart stated.

    Trump said during the annual Congressional Republicans' policy retreat in Philadelphia also on Thursday that his administration would negotiate bilateral deals with different countries.

    Related:

    Top Senate Democrat Urges Trump to Label China ‘Currency Manipulator’
    McCain Warns Trump: US Exit From TPP Puts China in Asia’s Economic Driver Seat
    Chinese Editorial Speculates About 'Real War' With US After Trump Inauguration
    China Against Taiwan Delegation at Trump Inauguration – Foreign Ministry
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      cast235
      They MUST be kidding. Or full of themselves. U.S LOST that LONG , LONG AGO. Maybe they forgot history. NOT wars. Some recent too.
      China DO have that already. BASES don't give that.
      And the one they seeking on board is NOT China. But RUSSIA>
    • Reply
      topolcats
      A real nonsense article...China has held leadership over the Pacific Rim economies for years now....And Not just pacific rims countries, practically the whole world!
      Ryan Deckert is a dunce and fabricator!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia
    Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia
    Apples or Genetically Modified Oranges
    Apples and Genetically Modified Oranges
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok