Trump Expects to Hold Talks With Putin Soon

"He called me after I won, but I haven’t had a discussion, but I understand we will be having a discussion soon," Trump said.
The United States getting along with Russia will be beneficial for both of the countries and will help defeat Daesh terrorists, Trump also noted.
"I don’t know [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, but if we can get along with Russia that’s a great thing, it’s good for Russia, it’s good for us, we go out together and knock the hell out of ISIS [Daesh], because that’s a real sickness," Trump said.
NBC White House correspondent Hallie Jackson wrote on Twitter on Thursday, citing an administration source that Trump and Putin were expected to hold telephone talks this weekend.
An administration official told CNN on Friday that Trump and Putin are scheduled to hold telephone talks on Saturday.
On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the date of a first phone call between Putin and Trump since the US president’s inauguration had not been determined yet.
Trump likes to boast about being able to negotiate deals, but I suspect Putin is very good at that himself. As long as the willingness to negotiate is there, things could go well and at least bring a much needed improvement.
cast235
IF Russia play this way and TRUST NOTHING, Russia U.S will have a RARE bonding.
Because there is ONE thing Russia in the next 1,000 years won't comprehend. IF the west sense weakness, it will rip you apart. Gorbachev experienced that.
Don't be nice. I have food at home thanks. And show NOTHING. Verification means I will also verify you. You NOT better than me.
SAY NO to safe ZONES and go and FAST warn Turkey that it MUST give up all territories inside SYRIA to DAMASCUS. ASSAD or no ASSAD.
The BIGGEST problem with west is that Russia thinks , oh I will deal with it later..
THIS creates SERIOUS problems. You MUST press on and talk in amicable way. And go and tell Turkey now. To prevent future RIFTS.
When talking with TRUMP tell him right out. No safe zones allowed.
IF Russia would had stand up and tell ISRAEL NO bombing in Syria, Israel would had stop FAST.
Darrell R