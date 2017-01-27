Trump Expects to Hold Talks With Putin Soon

© AFP 2016/ Odd Andersen, Jim Watson Trump, Putin Could Hold Phone Talks Over Weekend

MOSCOW(Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump expects to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon, Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

"He called me after I won, but I haven’t had a discussion, but I understand we will be having a discussion soon," Trump said.

The United States getting along with Russia will be beneficial for both of the countries and will help defeat Daesh terrorists, Trump also noted.

"I don’t know [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, but if we can get along with Russia that’s a great thing, it’s good for Russia, it’s good for us, we go out together and knock the hell out of ISIS [Daesh], because that’s a real sickness," Trump said.

NBC White House correspondent Hallie Jackson wrote on Twitter on Thursday, citing an administration source that Trump and Putin were expected to hold telephone talks this weekend.

An administration official told CNN on Friday that Trump and Putin are scheduled to hold telephone talks on Saturday.

On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the date of a first phone call between Putin and Trump since the US president’s inauguration had not been determined yet.