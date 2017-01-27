Register
07:58 GMT +327 January 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 22, 2017.

    Trump Expects to Hold Talks With Putin Soon

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Politics
    Get short URL
    250393

    Donald Trump has said in an interview that he expects to hold talks with Vladimir Putin soon.

    US President-elect Donald Trump (December 16, 2016 in Orlando, Florida) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (October 19, 2016 in Berlin)
    © AFP 2016/ Odd Andersen, Jim Watson
    Trump, Putin Could Hold Phone Talks Over Weekend
    MOSCOW(Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump expects to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon, Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

    "He called me after I won, but I haven’t had a discussion, but I understand we will be having a discussion soon," Trump said.

    The United States getting along with Russia will be beneficial for both of the countries and will help defeat Daesh terrorists, Trump also noted.

    "I don’t know [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, but if we can get along with Russia that’s a great thing, it’s good for Russia, it’s good for us, we go out together and knock the hell out of ISIS [Daesh], because that’s a real sickness," Trump said.

    NBC White House correspondent Hallie Jackson wrote on Twitter on Thursday, citing an administration source that Trump and Putin were expected to hold telephone talks this weekend.

    An administration official told CNN on Friday that Trump and Putin are scheduled to hold telephone talks on Saturday.

    On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the date of a first phone call between Putin and Trump since the US president’s inauguration had not been determined yet.

    Related:

    Date of Putin's Phone Talks With Trump Not Coordinated Yet - Kremlin
    White House: US, Russia Have Not Agreed on Trump-Putin Call
    Finland Ready to Organize Putin-Trump Meeting - Prime Minister
    Tags:
    Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      cast235
      There be ONLY one issue. Russia should LIMIT itself to joint tasks. NOT to give Intel and go like little children showing all.
      IF Russia play this way and TRUST NOTHING, Russia U.S will have a RARE bonding.
      Because there is ONE thing Russia in the next 1,000 years won't comprehend. IF the west sense weakness, it will rip you apart. Gorbachev experienced that.
      Don't be nice. I have food at home thanks. And show NOTHING. Verification means I will also verify you. You NOT better than me.
      SAY NO to safe ZONES and go and FAST warn Turkey that it MUST give up all territories inside SYRIA to DAMASCUS. ASSAD or no ASSAD.
      The BIGGEST problem with west is that Russia thinks , oh I will deal with it later..
      THIS creates SERIOUS problems. You MUST press on and talk in amicable way. And go and tell Turkey now. To prevent future RIFTS.
      When talking with TRUMP tell him right out. No safe zones allowed.

      IF Russia would had stand up and tell ISRAEL NO bombing in Syria, Israel would had stop FAST.
    • Reply
      Darrell R
      Trump likes to boast about being able to negotiate deals, but I suspect Putin is very good at that himself. As long as the willingness to negotiate is there, things could go well and at least bring a much needed improvement.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia
    Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia
    Apples or Genetically Modified Oranges
    Apples and Genetically Modified Oranges
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok