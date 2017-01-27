May: US, UK Relations With Russia Should Make Cooperation More Likely

"We should engage with Russia from a position of strength and we should build the relationships, systems and processes that make cooperation more likely than conflict," May stated on Thursday.
May also noted that when dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the West should "engage, but beware."
The relations between Moscow and the West soured after Washington, Brussels and their allies accused Russia of fuelling tensions in eastern Ukraine and introduced a series of sanctions against Russia as a punitive measure. Moscow has denied any involvement in the Ukrainian conflict and introduced countermeasures.
The latest round of sanctions was introduced in the end of December as retaliation for Russia's alleged meddling in US presidential elections, a claim that Moscow has also repeatedly denied.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Cooperation based on mutual interest and respect are the only options. Unfortunately, Tories don't act out of conviction and it has taken President Trump to kick them into line.
Angus Gallagher
Let's hope President Trump will maintain the idealogical imperative to achieve lasting detente with Russia. Pipsqueaks like May will always fall into line. Unless UKIP breakthrough in British politics there will remain a deficit of British goodwill among the establishment.
Now is Russia's chance to demilitarize NATO's eastern flanks. The agreement must be watertight and irreversible- the British will backslide as soon as Trump leaves office.