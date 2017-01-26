Jordan’s King Abdullah II to Visit US on January 30

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Jordan's King Abdullah II will start a visit to the United States on January 30 and will hold meetings with members of the new administration of President Donald Trump and the US Congress, the Jordanian embassy in Washington, DC announced on Thursday.

"King Abdullah II will start a working visit to US on Monday during which he will meet with new administration & Congress," the director of Jordan Information Bureau at the embassy, Dana Zureikat Daoud, said in a Twitter message.