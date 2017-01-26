French PM Calls on EU to Respond to US Protectionism Policy 'Adequately'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Cazeneuve called US President Donald Trump's public announcements made during his campaign and after assuming office "surprising" and "worrying."

"If the approach of the United States consists of withdrawing and defending the interests of their [domestic] industries through protectionism… We have to respond adequately, leaving behind naivete and angelism, [with] the European Union being able to say, with full authority, what our outstanding industries are," Cazeneuve said addressing the French Senate.

The prime minister also stressed the importance of the European continent having the capability to protect itself on its own, including the control of the borders.

Following Trumps's inauguration, the United States has adopted America First Trade Policy, which will focus on bringing jobs and investments to the country and America First Foreign Policy which will concentrate on national security matters.

On Monday, Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade treaty, including 12 countries from Pacific Rim region, and promised to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The planned Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) between the United States and the European Union could be the next free trade deal that Washington discards.

Trump has also said that his administration may reconsider the US contribution to NATO.