Register
22:52 GMT +326 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Bernard Cazeneuve replies to deputies during the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, January 12, 2016

    French PM Calls on EU to Respond to US Protectionism Policy 'Adequately'

    © REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
    Politics
    Get short URL
    310620

    The European Union should be able to protect its industries and its borders if the United States chooses to focus on domestic issues and introduce protectionist policies, French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Cazeneuve called US President Donald Trump's public announcements made during his campaign and after assuming office "surprising" and "worrying."

    "If the approach of the United States consists of withdrawing and defending the interests of their [domestic] industries through protectionism… We have to respond adequately, leaving behind naivete and angelism, [with] the European Union being able to say, with full authority, what our outstanding industries are," Cazeneuve said addressing the French Senate.

    President Donald Trump looks up after signing the final of three executive orders, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    America First: Trump Spends First Days in Office Undoing Obama's Legacy
    The prime minister also stressed the importance of the European continent having the capability to protect itself on its own, including the control of the borders.

    Following Trumps's inauguration, the United States has adopted America First Trade Policy, which will focus on bringing jobs and investments to the country and America First Foreign Policy which will concentrate on national security matters.

    On Monday, Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade treaty, including 12 countries from Pacific Rim region, and promised to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The planned Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) between the United States and the European Union could be the next free trade deal that Washington discards.

    Trump has also said that his administration may reconsider the US contribution to NATO.

    Related:

    DAPL, Keystone XL to Come Back Online; Trump Withdraws From TPP
    Trump Team Confident US Can Replace TPP With Bilateral Trade Deals
    McCain Warns Trump: US Exit From TPP Puts China in Asia’s Economic Driver Seat
    Tags:
    Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), Bernard Cazeneuve, Donald Trump, United States, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      Some people will be the last to leave the EU party, and not even know that everyone else had left a week ago. They just don't get it.
    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      "If the approach of the United States consists of withdrawing and defending the interests of their [domestic] industries through protectionism… We have to respond adequately, leaving behind naivete and angelism, [with] the European Union being able to say, with full authority, what our outstanding industries are," Cazeneuve said...."

      He's not really saying, "Here! look what we have to offer", is he? Or is he saying, "You are going to miss us"? Whichever, he will not be flying high too much longer with a new administration in the wings after their elections. So, "Go away!"
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia
    Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia
    Apples or Genetically Modified Oranges
    Apples and Genetically Modified Oranges
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok