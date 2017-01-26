White House Looking to Reschedule Mexican President's Visit for Future Time

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) — Earlier on Thursday, Trump said in a Twitter message that if Mexico was unwilling to pay for the wall on the border between the two countries, then it would be better to cancel the meeting.

Later, the Mexican president also on Twitter said that he cancelled the meeting with Trump.

"We'll look for a date to schedule something in the future," Spicer stated. "We will keep the lines of communication open."

© AP Photo/ Marco Ugarte Mexican President Cancels Meeting With Trump in US Amid Wall Dispute

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to build a wall on the border with Mexico. During the 2016 election campaign, Trump said he would construct the wall on the border with Mexico to prevent undocumented immigrants from entering the United States.

At the same time, Mexican authorities have repeatedly said that the country will not pay for the wall and vowed to stop negotiations with Trump unless he gives up his plans on the wall's construction.