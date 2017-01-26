White House Looking to Reschedule Mexican President's Visit for Future Time

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) — Earlier on Thursday, Trump said in a Twitter message that if Mexico was unwilling to pay for the wall on the border between the two countries, then it would be better to cancel the meeting.
Later, the Mexican president also on Twitter said that he cancelled the meeting with Trump.
"We'll look for a date to schedule something in the future," Spicer stated. "We will keep the lines of communication open."
At the same time, Mexican authorities have repeatedly said that the country will not pay for the wall and vowed to stop negotiations with Trump unless he gives up his plans on the wall's construction.
