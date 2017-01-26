Russia-Proposed Draft Syrian Constitution 'Invitation to Discuss Syrian Future'

© Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin Text of Draft Syrian Constitution Proposed by Russia Envisages Possibility of Changing State's Borders via Referendum

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the week, the draft Syrian constitution , prepared by Russian experts, was presented to the Syrian opposition during the settlement talks in the capital of Kazakhstan. Head of the Russian delegation Alexander Lavrentyev underlined that Russia was not interfering in consideration of constitution and presented the draft to the opposition simply in order to accelerate the process.

"Naturally, this is not an issue of our pressure, or attempts to force some kind of a rigid framework on opposition groups. This is an invitation for a discussion on the most important issue — the future of Syria," Zakharova said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

Earlier in the day, Sputnik obtained the text of the document.