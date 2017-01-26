MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia does not expect the new US administration to be pro-Russian, but hopes for pragmatic approach to important issues, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We never expect convenient partners, or partners that would pursue some kind of pro-Russian policy – it’s naive, it’s not serious talk… Everyone is waiting for pragmatic approach to resolution of common problems," Zakharova said as broadcast on the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

There is no point of discussing future contacts between Russian and US diplomats until the candidacy for the post of state secretary in the Trump administration has been approved by US lawmakers, Zakharova added.

"It's not a subject for discussion until new secretary of state has been appointed," Zakhrova said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

"We are waiting for the new team to be formed [in the US]," Zakharova stressed.