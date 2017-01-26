Register
21:21 GMT +326 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Delegates show their opposition to the Trans-Pacific Parternership Agreement (TPP) during Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 25, 2016.

    Why Trump Snubbing TPP Will Benefit States Supposed to Profit From Deal the Most

    © AFP 2016/ Nicholas Kamm
    Politics
    Get short URL
    323131

    US President Donald Trump fulfilled his election campaign promise and signed an order withdrawing the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership. In an interview with Sputnik, Vietnamese and Russian economic experts explained what consequences the TPP could have had for the countries of the Asian-Pacific Region.

    A demonstrator holds a fan with No! TPP in a protest against the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal at a sit-in demonstration in front of the parliament building in Tokyo
    © AFP 2016/ TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA
    IMF Calls for Closer Trade Integration Amid US Withdrawal From TPP
    According to the World Bank, the main TPP beneficiaries were supposed to be Vietnam, Japan and Singapore. The US economy, on the contrary, expected moderate growth of 0.4%.

    For instance, the revenues of Vietnamese suppliers of sewing products, shoes and furniture could have multiplied thanks to the abolition of trade barriers. However, the TPP deal could also have a negative impact on certain companies in the Asian-Pacific Region, experts argue.

    "The TPP would have been beneficial only for export-oriented enterprises," Vietnamese economist and businessman Nguyen Thanh Phong told Sputnik. "Small and medium-sized businesses, oriented on the domestic market, were anxious about not being able to compete with transnational corporations […]. To survive the competition and develop export-oriented production, we need to change a lot — from the government's policy to the way of making business, and this takes time," the expert added.

    In his turn, prominent Russian expert on Vietnam Vladimir Kolotov said that the TTP could also prove dangerous in terms of the respect for state sovereignty.
    "Under the TPP, transnational corporations (TNCs) can file a lawsuit against the state government if its decisions prevent them from getting benefits and even win such cases. And this is a threat to the sovereignty of the states, which is very dangerous," Kolotov told Sputnik.

    In addition, the head of the Research Center for Vietnamese Studies, economist Vladimir Mazyrin pointed out that participation in the TPP would pose a serious threat to the existence of the young branches of the Vietnamese economy, such as the livestock industry.

    American standards of food quality, created for the benefit of transnational corporations, promote the use of GMOs, and this is unacceptable for the European market, which is also important for Vietnam, the expert explained.

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
    © AP Photo/ Koji Sasahara
    Japan Could Discuss Bilateral Free Trade Area With US Instead of TPP - Abe
    Following the US withdrawal from the deal, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc stated that Vietnam will modernize its economy and develop international economic integration with TPP or without it.

    On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed an order withdrawing the United States from the TTP free trade agreement, fulfilling his campaign promises. Following the announcement, Australia has been seeking to reformulate the deal, however, Japanese authorities stated that without the US, the TPP pact is "meaningless."

    The TPP was supposed to remove barriers to trade among its 12 signatories, which together account for 40 percent of the world's economy: Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, the United States and Vietnam.

    Related:

    Trump Keeps Faith With US Industrial States by Killing TPP - Ex-Senate Adviser
    After TPP Trump Will Broker New Trade Deals That Favor US Giants - Campaigners
    Tags:
    Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), Asia-Pacific, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Denis the Menace
      By signing onto this pact, Canada has relinquished her sovereignty to the corporations who will now decide the future of our ecology!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia
    Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia
    Apples or Genetically Modified Oranges
    Apples and Genetically Modified Oranges
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok