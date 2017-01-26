Netanyahu Receives 'Personal' Letter From Trump via Giuliani

© AFP 2016/ AHMAD GHARABLI Palestine Envoy Warns of 'Holy War' If US Transfers Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — Netanyahu and Trump talked on the phone on Monday. The two leaders agreed to "continue to closely consult on a range of regional issues, including the threat allegedly posed by Iran," the statement published by the White House said, adding that Trump "affirmed his unprecedented commitment to Israel's security".

"I met today in Jerusalem with my friend Rudy Giuliani who passed a personal message to me from President Trump in preparation for the expected meeting between us in Washington next month. Welcome, Rudy!" Netanyahu wrote on his Facebook page without elaborating on the content of the message.

Trump also invited his Israeli counterpart to visit Washington in February.

In September 2016, Trump announced that his administration would recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Palestine warned of ill effects of such relocation, saying that the process was potentially explosive for the entire region.