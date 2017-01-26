Register
26 January 2017
    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participates in a forum hosted by the Center for American Progress in Washington November 10, 2015

    Netanyahu Receives 'Personal' Letter From Trump via Giuliani

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
    14701

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday he received a personal letter from US President Donald Trump, which was delivered by Trump's adviser on cybersecurity and former Mayor of New York Rudi Giuliani.

    A balloon flies near the Dome of Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam's third most holy site, in the old city of Jerusalem
    © AFP 2016/ AHMAD GHARABLI
    Palestine Envoy Warns of 'Holy War' If US Transfers Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem
    TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — Netanyahu and Trump talked on the phone on Monday. The two leaders agreed to "continue to closely consult on a range of regional issues, including the threat allegedly posed by Iran," the statement published by the White House said, adding that Trump "affirmed his unprecedented commitment to Israel's security".

    "I met today in Jerusalem with my friend Rudy Giuliani who passed a personal message to me from President Trump in preparation for the expected meeting between us in Washington next month. Welcome, Rudy!" Netanyahu wrote on his Facebook page without elaborating on the content of the message.

    Trump also invited his Israeli counterpart to visit Washington in February.

    In September 2016, Trump announced that his administration would recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Palestine warned of ill effects of such relocation, saying that the process was potentially explosive for the entire region.

    Related:

    Israeli Authorities Approve Construction of Over 500 Settlements in Jerusalem
    Israeli Envoy 'Probably Joked' About Russian Embassy Move to Jerusalem - Moscow
    Relocation of US Embassy to Jerusalem to Please Israel
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Benjamin Netanyahu, United States, Israel
