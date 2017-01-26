Corbyn: PM Must Guarantee UK Trade Deal With US Not to Lead to NHS Privatization

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In a big interview with The Times and Bild on January 15, Trump pledged to sign a new trade deal with the United Kingdom to mitigate the Brexit consequences.
"@Theresa_May you must assure Britain that any US-UK trade deal won’t open up the NHS to privatisation & control by American corporations," Corbyn wrote on Twitter.
. @Theresa_May you must assure Britain that any US-UK trade deal won’t open up the NHS to privatisation & control by American corporations.— Jeremy Corbyn MP (@jeremycorbyn) 26 января 2017 г.
Earlier this week, May faced questions regarding whether she planned to offer up the opportunity for US companies to take over parts of the NHS.
The United Kingdom is preparing to trigger article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, to begin its withdrawal process from the European Union, by the end of March. May has stressed that the country would not seek access to the EU single market trade area, instead prioritizing migration control. The United Kingdom cannot sign new trade deals with countries outside the European Union while it remains a member of the bloc.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Corbyn what a joke that is. Another cuckold gimp. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete that's the best he can come up with ... someone should share with the man that even fools look wise when they keep their mouth shut.
Angus Gallagher
newdays