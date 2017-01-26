Corbyn: PM Must Guarantee UK Trade Deal With US Not to Lead to NHS Privatization

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In a big interview with The Times and Bild on January 15, Trump pledged to sign a new trade deal with the United Kingdom to mitigate the Brexit consequences.

"@Theresa_May you must assure Britain that any US-UK trade deal won’t open up the NHS to privatisation & control by American corporations," Corbyn wrote on Twitter.

May's office has confirmed that the prime minister will discuss trade and economic relations between the United Kingdom during her meeting with US President Donald Trump on Friday.

Earlier this week, May faced questions regarding whether she planned to offer up the opportunity for US companies to take over parts of the NHS.

The United Kingdom is preparing to trigger article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, to begin its withdrawal process from the European Union, by the end of March. May has stressed that the country would not seek access to the EU single market trade area, instead prioritizing migration control. The United Kingdom cannot sign new trade deals with countries outside the European Union while it remains a member of the bloc.