May Should Oppose Trump's Ideas of Muslim Ban, Border Wall During Friday Meeting

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, May is expected to hold a meeting with Trump in the US capital. The talks will become the first meeting between the new US president and a foreign leader. The visit is taking place soon after Trump signed on Wednesday an executive order to construct a wall on the US-Mexico border.

"Theresa May must stand up for our country’s values when she meets Donald Trump and oppose his support for torture, which is inhumane, illegal and delivers false intelligence. There can be no indulgence of the US President’s renewed threat to ban Muslims or build a wall on the Mexico border," Jeremy Corbyn said in a statement, as quoted by the press service of the Labour Party.

He added that the prime minister should take necessary steps to prevent US corporations from control over several sectors of the UK economy.

May should also remind Trump about the threat posed by climate change, the Labour Party's leader said.

According to May's office, the agenda of the forthcoming talks between the two leaders would include bilateral economic relations, security cooperation, as well as ties with Moscow among other issues.

During the presidential campaign, Trump had made a number of controversial statements with regard to immigrants, Latin Americans, Muslims, and women. His statements included a ban on Muslims traveling to the United States and building a wall along the border with Mexico to tackle undocumented migration.