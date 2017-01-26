Register
    Donald Trump and Theresa May

    May Should Oppose Trump's Ideas of Muslim Ban, Border Wall During Friday Meeting

    Politics
    UK Prime Minister Theresa May should protect the values of the United Kingdom and to oppose such US President Donald Trump's ideas as banning Muslims from entering the United States and building a wall on the US-Mexican border, during their forthcoming meeting, the leader of UK Labour Party said Thursday.

    US President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 22, 2017.
    Trump-Nieto Meeting 'Stands for Now' Despite US President's Order to Build Wall - Mexico
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, May is expected to hold a meeting with Trump in the US capital. The talks will become the first meeting between the new US president and a foreign leader. The visit is taking place soon after Trump signed on Wednesday an executive order to construct a wall on the US-Mexico border.

    "Theresa May must stand up for our country’s values when she meets Donald Trump and oppose his support for torture, which is inhumane, illegal and delivers false intelligence. There can be no indulgence of the US President’s renewed threat to ban Muslims or build a wall on the Mexico border," Jeremy Corbyn said in a statement, as quoted by the press service of the Labour Party.

    He added that the prime minister should take necessary steps to prevent US corporations from control over several sectors of the UK economy.

    US President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 22, 2017.
    Trump Anti-Muslim Crackdown of 'No Great Value' in Fight Against Terror - Expert
    May should also remind Trump about the threat posed by climate change, the Labour Party's leader said.

    According to May's office, the agenda of the forthcoming talks between the two leaders would include bilateral economic relations, security cooperation, as well as ties with Moscow among other issues.

    During the presidential campaign, Trump had made a number of controversial statements with regard to immigrants, Latin Americans, Muslims, and women. His statements included a ban on Muslims traveling to the United States and building a wall along the border with Mexico to tackle undocumented migration.

      Angus Gallagher
      Theresa May will do exactly what she's told to do which is smile, bow, and keep her mouth tight shut.
      As for the Labour Party, it's going to be eviscerated in the English North and will soon be liquidated.
      The spines of these degenerate migrant arse wipe parties are going to be snapped like twigs.
      Who are a pair of cowering, snivelling wretches like May and Corbyn to stand against the might of the British people?
