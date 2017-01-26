May Should Oppose Trump's Ideas of Muslim Ban, Border Wall During Friday Meeting

"Theresa May must stand up for our country’s values when she meets Donald Trump and oppose his support for torture, which is inhumane, illegal and delivers false intelligence. There can be no indulgence of the US President’s renewed threat to ban Muslims or build a wall on the Mexico border," Jeremy Corbyn said in a statement, as quoted by the press service of the Labour Party.
He added that the prime minister should take necessary steps to prevent US corporations from control over several sectors of the UK economy.
According to May's office, the agenda of the forthcoming talks between the two leaders would include bilateral economic relations, security cooperation, as well as ties with Moscow among other issues.
During the presidential campaign, Trump had made a number of controversial statements with regard to immigrants, Latin Americans, Muslims, and women. His statements included a ban on Muslims traveling to the United States and building a wall along the border with Mexico to tackle undocumented migration.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Theresa May will do exactly what she's told to do which is smile, bow, and keep her mouth tight shut.
Angus Gallagher
As for the Labour Party, it's going to be eviscerated in the English North and will soon be liquidated.
The spines of these degenerate migrant arse wipe parties are going to be snapped like twigs.
Who are a pair of cowering, snivelling wretches like May and Corbyn to stand against the might of the British people?