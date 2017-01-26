Belgian People's Party to Keep on Striving for Anti-Russian Sanctions Relief

"I can confirm absolutely for sure that we will continue working. Perhaps, we will be calling not for cancellation, but for the sanctions relief. We will edit the resolution at the terminology level," Carcaci told reporters.
The European Union introduced anti-Russian sanctions following the rejoining of Crimea with Russia and the outbreak of violence in eastern Ukraine in 2014. Encountered with import food embargoes by Russia, the measures have significantly harmed Russian-EU trade and other ties, fueling discontent among many groups in Europe. In April, the French National Assembly approved a resolution calling on the government to lift the sanctions. Several Italian regional councils have also approved similar resolutions.
