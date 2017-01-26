Register
15:18 GMT +326 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The Belgian flag flies outside the Belgian federal parliament in Brussels. (File)

    Belgian People's Party to Keep on Striving for Anti-Russian Sanctions Relief

    © AP Photo/ Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 4810

    The Belgian right-wing People's Party will be striving for the relief of EU sanctions against Russia despite the fact that the parliament rejected a resolution calling on the government to initiate the lifting of sanctions, resolution author Aldo Carcaci said.

    View of the Moscow Kremlin from the Bolshoy Moskvoretsky Bridge. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Trading Sanctions for Nuclear Arms Cuts? 'Russia's Security is Not for Sale'
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the lower house of the Belgian federal parliament rejected the resolution calling on the government to initiate the lifting of EU anti-Russia sanctions. The resolution, submitted in July, argued that sanctions imposed on Russia were contrary to international law due to being imposed outside the UN Security Council. Carcaci also argued in the resolution that Moscow had fulfilled its commitments under the Minsk accords to put pressure on the east Ukrainian militias to encourage them to stop violence as there were no further grounds for continuing sanctions.

    "I can confirm absolutely for sure that we will continue working. Perhaps, we will be calling not for cancellation, but for the sanctions relief. We will edit the resolution at the terminology level," Carcaci told reporters.

    The European Union introduced anti-Russian sanctions following the rejoining of Crimea with Russia and the outbreak of violence in eastern Ukraine in 2014. Encountered with import food embargoes by Russia, the measures have significantly harmed Russian-EU trade and other ties, fueling discontent among many groups in Europe. In April, the French National Assembly approved a resolution calling on the government to lift the sanctions. Several Italian regional councils have also approved similar resolutions.

    Related:

    European Left Party Leader Calls Anti-Russian Sanctions 'Mistake'
    Belgian Parliament Fails to Pass Resolution on Lifting of Anti-Russia Sanctions
    Israel Has No Plans to Impose Sanctions on Russia - Israeli Ambassador to Moscow
    Tags:
    anti-Russian sanctions, EU, Aldo Carcaci, Russia, Belgium
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Apples or Genetically Modified Oranges
    Apples and Genetically Modified Oranges
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok