Register
15:18 GMT +326 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    London, UK

    Despite UK 'Return to Russophobic Rhetoric', Moscow Ready to Resume Dialogue

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Politics
    Get short URL
    07710

    Moscow is ready to resume dialogue with London, Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov told Sputnik.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He said that "unfortunately possibilities of returning to a normal dialogue that appeared due to the change of the UK government in the summer of 2016 has not received any practical implementation yet."

    "We are open for dialogue, ready for the resumption of mutually beneficial and mutually respectful cooperation, when the British side is ready for that. But we are not going to impose ourselves as partners until the logic of deterring Russia prevails in London over the interests of interaction," Titov said.

    According to the senior diplomat, "London returned to Russophobic rhetoric that we had heard in the last two years from [former] Prime Minister David Cameron."

    Moscow is concerned that the uncertainty caused by the process of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union may affect the activity of Russian companies connected with the UK, he said.

    "It is obvious that in conditions of global economy, Brexit will introduce certain changes in the terms of trade between Russia and Great Britain as well. In the current situation, when London and Brussels are at the stage of considering steps toward the exit of the United Kingdom from the EU, we are concerned about uncertainty, including for our companies that are connected with the UK by trade and financial ties," Titov said.

    He added that some aspects in the Russia-UK relations, which previously concerned cooperation between Moscow and the EU, would require reformatting due to Brexit.

    HMS St Albans (front) monitors Russian warships Pyotr Velikiy and the Admiral Kuznetsov (rear) as they pass close to UK territorial waters
    © Photo: UK Defence Ministry
    UK Warships, Jets Escort Russian Carrier Group Returning From Syria Via English Channel
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has invited UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to visit Moscow, Titov said.

    "UK Foreign Secretary Johnson's visit to Moscow is on the agenda… He has an invitation from Lavrov, so it is up to London," Titov said.

    Titov said that expert-level contacts continue between Moscow and London, "but in terms of returns, things are off to a rocky start."

    "We believe it is important not to exchange accusations, not to engage in mentorship, not to create the appearance of dialogue, but advance toward a result," he said.

    According to Titov, the contacts have been affected by London's "unsubstantiated allegations" that it was Moscow who requested the bilateral meeting, while in fact the United Kingdom had been inviting Russia to the dialogue.

    Related:

    UK Defence Secretary Slams Russian Aircraft Carrier's Syria Deployment
    UK Ships Escort Russian Carrier Group Returning From Syria Via English Channel
    Russia to Continue Reinforcing Troops in South Due to Instability in Ukraine
    UK Military Think Tank Admits Russia Could Destroy Forces 'in an Afternoon'
    Tags:
    Britain, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Apples or Genetically Modified Oranges
    Apples and Genetically Modified Oranges
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok