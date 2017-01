© AFP 2016/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV Putin Hopes Astana Talks on Syria to Become Good Basis for Geneva Process

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Syria talks were held in Astana on January 23-24. They were initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who proposed establishing in Astana a site of the Syrian peace process in addition to Geneva.

The proposal was supported by the presidents of Turkey and Kazakhstan. As a result of the talks held in the capital of Kazakhstan, Russia, Iran and Turkey decided to establish a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire in Syria.

"Not bad," Lavrov said when asked what the prospects of the Syrian settlement were after the meeting in the capital of Kazakhstan.