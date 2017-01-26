Register
    Participants of Syria peace talks attend a meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan January 23, 2017.

    Russia Favors Unitary Syria - Foreign Ministry

    © REUTERS/ Mukhtar Kholdorbekov
    Russia is in favor of a unitary and secular Syria, but the fate of the country is up the Syrian people, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said Thursday commenting on Moscow's draft of the Syrian constitution.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the week, the draft of the new Syrian constitution, prepared by Russian experts, was presented to the Syrian opposition by the Russian delegation during the settlement talks in the capital of Kazakhstan. Head of the Russian delegation Alexander Lavrentyev underlined on Tuesday that Russia was not interfering in consideration of constitution and presented the draft to the opposition simply in order to accelerate the process.

    Mohammad Alloush (C), the head of the Syrian opposition delegation, attends Syria peace talks in Astana, Kazakhstan January 23, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Mukhtar Kholdorbekov
    Syrian Opposition Purposely Refuse to Examine Russian Proposals - Adviser

    Earlier in the week, media reported citing unnamed sources that Russia's proposals included exclusion of the word "Arab" from the official naming of Syria, creation of the Kurdish autonomous region in the country and equal rights of both the Arabic and the Kurdish languages among other issues.

    Commenting on the media reports, Hisham Marwa a representative of Syria's opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC), told Sputnik that he could not confirm an authenticity of the constitution's draft text.

    "The Syrians themselves will decide everything. We have fundamental reference points we always adhere to: one country, cohesive, secular, of course democratic, with equal rights for all nationalities and religions," Maria Zakharova told reporters.

    Moscow Kremlin towers (from left): Konstantino-Yeleninskaya, Nabatnaya, Tsarskaya and Spasskaya
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    US Skips Over Russia's Consultations Regarding Trump's Plans on Safe Zone in Syria - Kremlin

    She said it was up to the Syrian people to resolve "whether it will be autonomous, a federation, a confederation."

    Zakharova specified that a draft constitution circulated by Moscow was a set of ideas "to start a conversation on the subject."

    "A kind of starting point for discussion, to concentrate them and their efforts not on empty talk, but on discussing the project of the future of their country," the ministry spokeswoman said.

    Zakharova also stated that it is important to preserve the achievements of the intra-Syrian talks in Astana, and to formalize them.

    The Syria talks were held in Astana on January 23-24. They were initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who proposed establishing in Astana a site of the Syrian peace process in addition to Geneva. The proposal was supported by the presidents of Turkey and Kazakhstan. As a result of the talks held in the capital of Kazakhstan, Russia, Iran and Turkey decided to establish a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire in Syria.

    "We should preserve what was in Astana, to fix it, to outline ways. We are constantly working with the Syrian opposition," Zakharova said.

    Tags:
    Astana talks on Syria, Vladimir Putin, Kazakhstan, Syria, Russia
