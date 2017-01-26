Syrian Parliament Delegation to Visit Moscow in April

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – In June 2016, Hadiya Khalaf Abbas was elected as the Speaker of the People's Council of Syria, becoming the first woman to hold the post.

"We have received an invitation to visit Moscow. The visit will take place under the chairmanship of Hadiya Abbas in the coming April," Ghazi Abbas said.

Syria held parliamentary elections on April 15, 2016 with over 3,500 candidates contesting the 250 seats in Syria's parliament. Ballot stations were set up in 12 of Syria's 14 provinces, as the northern province of Raqqa was still under the control of Daesh terrorist group and the northwestern Idlib province was controlled by al-Nusra Front.