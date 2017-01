© AFP 2016/ Odd Andersen, Jim Watson White House: US, Russia Have Not Agreed on Trump-Putin Call

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He said that there have been no administration-level contacts between Moscow and Washington to date, "they have yet to develop."

"So far the agreement about a telephone conversation has not been reached, the date of the call has not been coordinated," Peskov told reporters.

"There is routine diplomatic work, our Embassy in Washington is operating, which is in constant contact with its counterparts in the state Department," Peskov stressed.