US Skips Over Russian Consultations Regarding Plans on Safe Zone in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Trump reiterated in an interview with ABC News on Wednesday that he plans to create safe zones for civilians in the crisis-hit Arab republic.

"Our US partners have not consulted with Russia, it is a sovereign decision. It is important not to aggravate the situation with refugees. One ought to calculate all the possible consequences," Peskov told reporters.

