Register
10:44 GMT +326 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A delegate hoists and anti-TPP sign on Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 25, 2016

    Anti-TPP Mood in Senate in Ratification Showdown

    © AFP 2016/ Timothy A. CLARY
    Politics
    Get short URL
    111910

    Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Thursday toned down his support for the collapsing Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade deal in the face of US withdrawal and parliamentary opposition.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The 12-nation agreement, which has so far only been ratified by Japan and has been scrapped by new US President Donald Trump, is currently in the Australian Senate. The upper house will hear a report on the deal in February. Dominated the anti-TPP Australian Labor Party and the Greens, the Senate is unlikely to approve the agreement.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping
    © AP Photo/ Ahmed Omar
    US Exit From TPP May Bring Latin America Closer to China

    "We will make the decision as to when legislation is introduced based on continuing discussions with other countries and, of course, the position in the Senate… It’s not my practice to introduce legislation into the parliament that isn't going to be passed. We’ll assess that on its merits," Turnbull said, as quoted by The Guardian newspaper.

    TPP
    © Fotolia/ Yuge17
    Trump Team Confident US Can Replace TPP With Bilateral Trade Deals

    Turnbull has previously expressed hope that opposition within the US Republican Party, which is currently in control of the US legislature, will lead to a change in US policy on the TPP. He has also spoken with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, with both leaders expressing conviction that the deal would be beneficial to both countries. The deal can only proceed after at least six nations ratify it.

    Despite toning down his pro-TPP stance, the prime minister reiterated his hopes for the United States to reverse its withdrawal from the free trade deal.

    "Japan has ratified the TPP and encouraged us to complete our ratification process, as indeed, have other countries because everyone would like, in the future, the United States to rethink its position and join the TPP," the politician said.

    The parties to the TPP agreement were the United States, Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, and Vietnam. The details of the controversial free trade agreement, negotiated in unusual secrecy, were revealed to the public after almost seven years of discussions. Opponents said the pact would undermine standards and regulations on environmental protection, health and safety, as well as workers’ rights.

    Tags:
    Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), Donald Trump, Malcolm Turnbull, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      cmat.wolfgang
      As always, the one who can produce goods cheaper will win from globalism.
      The one who has to pay pensions and health care insurance to his workers will loose from globalism. I don't think Australia would belong to the winners.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Apples or Genetically Modified Oranges
    Apples and Genetically Modified Oranges
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok