Trump-Nieto Meeting 'Stands for Now' Despite US President's Order to Build Wall

XICO CITY (Sputnik) — Top Mexican politicians and former officials largely regarded Trump’s announcement as an insult to the Mexican government and urged president Nieto to reconsider his travel plans to the United States.

© AP Photo/ Kin Cheung Trump Foiled Soros' Master Plan to Impose New World Order - Hedge Fund Manager

"I want to clarify that the meeting between the two leaders in Washington scheduled for next Tuesday stands for now," the official told Televisa broadcaster.

On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive orders on constructing a wall on the US-Mexico border. The US leader said in a press conference that the wall would stop criminals from pouring into the United States and would disrupt drug cartels. Safe borders and economic cooperation, Trump added, would enhance US-Mexican relations to a degree not seen before.

Nieto is scheduled to hold a meeting with Trump in Washington on January 31.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!