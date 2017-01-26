Washington, Tokyo Finalizing Abe-Trump Meeting Planned for Next Month

© AFP 2016/ Yoshikazu TSUNO Japan to Strengthen Alliance With US, Establish Relations of Trust With Trump

TOKYO (Sputnik) – The meeting is planned to be held on February 10 and the two leaders are expected to hold telephone talks ahead of that to agree on all the details, the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper said on Thursday.

Abe and Trump are expected to discuss the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade agreement during their meeting.

Trump signed an executive order triggering the process of pulling out of the TTP agreement on Monday, fulfilling his campaign promises.