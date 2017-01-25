'Media Tales' About FBI Tapping Russian Envoy an 'Attempt to Divert Attention'

© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova Kremlin Comments on Reports of FBI Wiretapping Calls of Russian Ambassador

According to media reports, the FBI wiretapped telephone calls between Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn and Russian Ambassador to Washington Sergey Kislyak last month. A number of US politicians expressed concern that the two sides had discussed the issue of US sanctions against Russia.

However, the FBI recently stated that it found nothing unusual in the conversation between the two officials and said the interception was part of routine eavesdropping and not a formal investigation.

"There is no sensation about the fact that ambassadors are tapped. This is absolutely an ordinary story," Vavilov told Sputnik. "It would be ridiculous even to think that an ambassador could say something in a telephone conversation with an official that intelligence doesn't know about. It is nonsense. It seems to me a rather vulgar speculation aimed at throwing into the fire the journalistic controversies a particular topic," Vavilov told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that media reports on the issue are not newsworthy. Vavilov also believes that there are much more important things to do than listen to dubious media reports.

"The White House administration will now be engaged in a serious business, and won't have time for such journalistic tales. Donald Trump and the United States are facing really serious problems and such information is just an attempt to divert attention, nothing else," the expert stated.

On Monday, reports emerged that the FBI, CIA, National Security Agency and Treasury Department were investigating Flynn's communications with Russian counterparts. The goal of the investigation is reportedly to discover the nature of Flynn's contacts with Russian officials and the degree of their compliance with the law.