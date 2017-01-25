Turkey to Discuss Outcomes of Astana Talks on Syria With Trump Administration

“The sides to the negotiation process noted the importance of ensuring the ceasefire regime. An agreement to create a mechanism for ceasefire monitoring was reached [during the talks]. The commitment for a joint fight against the Islamic State [Daesh] and the Nusra Front terrorists was noted… Turkey will discuss the outcomes of Astana talks on Syria with the new US administration,” Erdogan said at a press conference in Madagascar’s capital Antananarivo, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.
The talks on Syria were held in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana on January 23-24, during which Russia, Iran and Turkey, as guarantors of the Syrian truce, decided to establish a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire in Syria.
