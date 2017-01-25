Turkey to Discuss Outcomes of Astana Talks on Syria With Trump Administration

ANKARA (Sputnik) — He stressed that Turkey supported dialogue between the Syrian government and armed opposition and expressed appreciation to Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev for his contribution to the settlement of the Syrian conflict.

“The sides to the negotiation process noted the importance of ensuring the ceasefire regime. An agreement to create a mechanism for ceasefire monitoring was reached [during the talks]. The commitment for a joint fight against the Islamic State [Daesh] and the Nusra Front terrorists was noted… Turkey will discuss the outcomes of Astana talks on Syria with the new US administration,” Erdogan said at a press conference in Madagascar’s capital Antananarivo, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

The talks on Syria were held in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana on January 23-24, during which Russia, Iran and Turkey, as guarantors of the Syrian truce, decided to establish a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire in Syria.