Kazakh President Vows to Give More Power to Cabinet, Lawmakers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said Wednesday he was planning to delegate some of his powers to the country's government and parliament.

"I am willing to delegate a significant portion of presidential powers with a sole goal of building a more efficient, stable and modern system of state management," Nazarbayev, 76, said in a televised address to the Central Asian nation on the upcoming constitutional reform

The president stressed, in particular, that the role of parliament in forming the Cabinet must be increased.

"The party that wins the parliamentary elections will play a decisive role in forming the government," he said.

Nazarbayev also suggested that the government should be dissolved by newly-elected lower house of parliament rather than by the president.