MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The minister added that the development of cooperation contributed to the incorporation of Russia into integration processes in the Asian Pacific region.

"About 50 countries expressed their willingness to cooperate with the EAEU," Lavrov told lawmakers in Russia's lower house of parliament.

The treaty creating EAEU was signed by the presidents of Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan in 2014 and came into force on January 1, 2015. The union, which includes Armenia, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan, aims to provide free movement of goods, services, and labor, and to work out single policy in several areas.