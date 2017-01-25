Register
    A balloon flies near the Dome of Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam's third most holy site, in the old city of Jerusalem

    Palestine Envoy Warns of 'Holy War' If US Transfers Embassy to Jerusalem

    © AFP 2016/ AHMAD GHARABLI
    Politics
    US President Donald Trump’s administration should leave the idea of the country's embassy relocation from Israeli Tel Aviv to Jerusalem that could seriously complicate the situation in the region, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – In September 2016, Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that under his administration, the United States would recognize Jerusalem as the undivided capital of Israel and move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

    "We want the new US administration to demonstrate sufficient rationality and reject the idea [of the embassy’s relocation]. Otherwise, the problems, threatening with disastrous consequences, will emerge," Nofal said, adding that the transfer may "open the gates of Hell" and will result in a "holy war."

    A giant Israeli flag flies over a settlement building situated in the middle of a Palestinian neighbourhood of Al-Tur in East Jerusalem, on November 11, 2014
    © AFP 2016/ THOMAS COEX
    US Embassy Transfer to Jerusalem May Trigger Violence in Mideast – Fatah
    On January 19, Israeli ambassador to Russia Gary Koren told Sputnik that Israel would be pleased if the new US administration relocated the US embassy in the country to Jerusalem.

    Palestinian political factions hope that Russia will continue its active participation in the process of resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Abdel Hafiz Nofal said.

    "Palestinian factions want Russia to play significant role in the further stages of Israeli-Palestinian settlement, given the fact that Moscow has long had good relations both with Palestinian factions and Israel," Nofal said, commenting on the results of the consultations between the representatives of the Palestinian political movements in the Russian capital.

    Palestinians are seeking to create an independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip, and want Israel to withdraw from the Palestinian territories it took after the Six-Day War in 1967.

