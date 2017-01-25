Turkish PM Believes Ankara’s Role in Syrian Settlement Increased in 2016

© AP Photo/ Sergei Grits Turkey Says One Thing, Does Another on Syria Reconciliation - Damascus Delegation in Astana

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Astana talks on the Syrian settlement brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran took place on January 23 and 24.

It was the first time the Syrian government and opposition group held face-to-face negotiations since the beginning of Syrian civil war in 2011. As a result of the talks, a decision to establish a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire was made by Russia, Iran and Turkey.

"The initiative to hold talks in Astana was made with Turkey’s participation, as well as that of Russia and Iran. We held the talks, we reached a trilateral agreement. Turkey’s influence in the region has increased. A year ago nobody took into account out position on Syria, and now our propositions are accepted," Yildirim said in Ankara during his address to the leaders of the regional branches of the country’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

The Astana talks will be followed by a meeting in Geneva mediated by the United Nations on February 8.